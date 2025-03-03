Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 163,741 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,741 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 63.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,001,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after buying an additional 780,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

