Marathon Asset Management Ltd Invests $83.78 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,781,000. Elevance Health makes up 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health stock opened at $397.09 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

