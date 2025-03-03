Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IQV opened at $188.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.66 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.