MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

MARA stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. MARA has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,766. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in MARA by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MARA by 1,522.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MARA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in MARA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

