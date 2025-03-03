Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,222,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 4,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,225.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

MAPIF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

