Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Vertiv are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares issued by companies involved in the production and assembly of goods—from raw materials to finished products—often including sectors such as automotive, electronics, and machinery. These stocks are influenced by economic cycles and demand trends within industries, providing investors exposure to the broader industrial and manufacturing landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,390,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,602,816. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $904.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.16. 2,540,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.19. 8,626,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

