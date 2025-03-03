Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 15.9 %

OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $6.05 on Monday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

