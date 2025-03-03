Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 15.9 %
OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $6.05 on Monday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.