Maia Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.07 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.