Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 1.00% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.