Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

