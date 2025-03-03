Maia Wealth LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
