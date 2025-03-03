Maia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,604 Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 2.65% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF during the third quarter worth $420,000.

BATS:HIYS opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

