Maia Wealth LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

