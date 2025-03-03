Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $322.44 and last traded at $317.97. Approximately 109,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 422,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.27.

Specifically, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

