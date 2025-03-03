Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 95.2% in February

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 532,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.
Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
