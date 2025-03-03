Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTWW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

