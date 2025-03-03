Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Lotus Technology Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOTWW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
About Lotus Technology
