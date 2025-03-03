Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $173.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.