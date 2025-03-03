Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

