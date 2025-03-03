Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.05, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

