Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $88,771,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $42,773,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,501,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of BSY opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

