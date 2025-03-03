Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $42.42 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.