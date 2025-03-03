Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 64.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $886.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.