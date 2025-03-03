Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ranpak worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 27.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ranpak by 1.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 289,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.40. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

