Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,199 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.2 %

ATGE opened at $102.28 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.