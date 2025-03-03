Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SMBC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

