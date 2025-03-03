Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,984 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Puma Biotechnology worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $106,599.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $29,726.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at $343,195.65. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

