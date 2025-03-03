LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
