Lincoln National Corp Acquires 142,006 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $270,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

