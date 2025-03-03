LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 593,800 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFVN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at LifeVantage

In related news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $161,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,653.20. This represents a 7.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 38.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in LifeVantage by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

