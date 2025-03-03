Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $43.43. Life360 shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 32,865 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Life360 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 293,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,935 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,876,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

