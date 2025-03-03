LGT Group Foundation Sells 7,306 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $354.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $279.00 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

