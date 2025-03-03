LGT Group Foundation Sells 136,152 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,152 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Shares of AME opened at $189.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

