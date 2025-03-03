LGT Group Foundation Purchases 511 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,241 shares of company stock worth $20,531,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $904.62 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $928.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $905.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

