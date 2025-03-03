LGT Group Foundation Purchases 24,767 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 484.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $308.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day moving average of $295.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

