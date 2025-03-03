LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.90 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

