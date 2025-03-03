LGT Group Foundation Buys 5,689 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average of $529.47.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

