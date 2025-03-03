LGT Group Foundation Buys 43,884 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $267,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $920.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $814.88 and its 200-day moving average is $848.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $872.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

