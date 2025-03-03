LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $70.07 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. This represents a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

