LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $929.56 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

