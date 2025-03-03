LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 31,179 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 294.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

