LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,146 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $584.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $593.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

