LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 36,038 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.