LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 26,303 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 101,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $180.10 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

