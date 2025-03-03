LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 103,357 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

