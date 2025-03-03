LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.