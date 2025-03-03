LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 17,700 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

