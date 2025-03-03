Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $219,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Seaboard by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,802.11 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $3,412.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

