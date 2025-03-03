Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,220 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 119.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,973,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,033 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,176,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,227,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %

DNB stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

