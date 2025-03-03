Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.06% of Stem worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Stem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Stem by 177.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stem by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its position in Stem by 36.9% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 370,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Stem Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.