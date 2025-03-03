LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,430. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

